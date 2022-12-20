351 pass December 2022 aeronautical engineer board exam

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday announced the results of the Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination and Professional Electrical Engineers given in December.

The Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Exam posted a 41.64-percent passing rate after 351 passed the test out of 843 total examinees, according to PRC's data.

Jewel Christian Palma Puse of Philippine State College of Aeronautics-Pasay topped the exam with a rating of 91.10 percent.

Allan Gabriel Reyes Hesita and Lyd Fedrix Inciso Tolentino, both who are also from Philippine State College of Aeronautics-Pasay, came in at the second and third spot with a 90.50 and 90.40 percent rating, respectively.

Meanwhile, 80 examinees passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers given by the Board of Electrical Engineering.

Here's the full list of examinees who passed.