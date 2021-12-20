Typhoon-hit regions to receive COVID-19 vaccines

More than a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be sent to regions affected by Typhoon Odette in preparation for the second round of the Philippines' nationwide vaccination drive.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The 3-day mass inoculation was postponed last week in Regions 5, 4B, and the whole of Visayas and Mindanao, which were projected to be hit by Typhoon Odette.

A total of 663,400 doses of private sector-procured AstraZeneca vaccines and 535,500 doses of Moderna vaccines arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 Sunday night.

The Moderna vaccines were donated by the European Union and Germany.

National Task Force against COVID-19 medical consultant Dr. Ma. Paz Corrales said these will be allocated to regions affected by the typhoon.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has committed to fly the vaccines to areas in Visayas and Mindanao especially that transportation is still hampered after the onslaught.

National Vaccination Days will resume on December 20 to 22, but the Department of Health said it is still up to local government units to schedule the mass inoculation if the situation in their areas is still focused on relief operations.

However, COVID-19 vaccination should still be prioritized especially in crowded places such as evacuation areas.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The second round of the national vaccination was pushed to give priority to regions with low vaccination turnout.

DOH is also gathering data on possible COVID-19 vaccine damages in typhoon-stricken areas.