Pope Francis prays for Odette victims in PH

MANILA -- Pope Francis prayed for the victims of Odette in the Philippines as the country reeled from the effects of the typhoon.

"I express my closeness to the population of the Philippines, struck by a strong typhoon that has caused many deaths and destroyed so many homes," the Supreme Pontiff said in a tweet.

"May the 'Santo Niño' bring consolation and hope to the families of those most affected," he added.

At least 75 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.

Nearly 500,000 people have been displaced as Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago.

The storm knocked out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs, toppling concrete power poles and flooding villages.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The leader of the Catholic Church visited the Philippines in 2015, celebrating Mass with survivors of super typhoon Yolanda -- considered the strongest typhoon to ever hit land.

"When I saw from Rome the catastrophe, I felt that I had to be here," the Pope said in his homily, as he assured the Filipinos that all is not lost despite the tragedy.