Palace: 80% of gov't employees required to work on-site under Alert Level 2

MANILA — Government offices must have 80% workers on-site in areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 2, according to a memorandum circular released by Malacañang last week.

Memorandum Circular No. 93, which was released on Dec. 17, noted “reports that some government agencies and instrumentalities have such a small proportion of their total workforce on-site that the delivery of public service suffers as a result.”

“There is a need to balance health considerations and the continuous delivery of public services, regardless of the alert level system prevailing in a particular area,” read the memo signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Government “remains in full operation regardless of the alert level of the area where they are located, but subject to the following required on-site workforce as prescribed in the Alert Level System Guidelines, while applying work from home and other flexible work arrangements,” it added.

Under Alert 5, there will be a skeleton workforce on-site and the remainder under alternative work arrangements as approved by the head of agency, “unless a greater on-site capacity is required in agencies providing health and emergency frontline services, laboratory and testing services, border control, or other critical services, in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations issued by the Civil Service Commission", the memo also read.

The required on-site workforce in government agencies under alert levels are:

Alert Level 4 - at least 40% on-site workforce

Alert Level 3 - at least 60% on-site workforce

Alert Level 2 - at least 80% on-site workforce

Heads of agencies can increase the on-site workforce of their offices beyond the minimum provided.

Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines were placed under Alert Level 2 until the end of the year.

