MANILA — A low pressure area sighted over 2,000 km east of Mindanao is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday or Thursday, according to PAGASA.

In its 4 p.m. weather advisory on Monday, the agency said the LPA may bring rains over the eastern portion of Mindanao on Christmas weekend but has a low chance of turning into a tropical cyclone.

PAGASA also projected rainy weather over Cagayan Valley and Aurora due to the tail-end of a cold front.

"Flooding and landslides possible due to antecedent rains," it said.

Light rains might be also experienced in the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, while sea travel is still risky over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to big waves caused by the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Areas severely affected by Typhoon Odette — namely Siargao, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros, and most of Palawan — will have fair and warm weather, PAGASA said.

At least 208 people have died after Typhoon Odette ravaged the Visayas, including Bohol, and parts of Mindanao last week, the Philippine National Police said earlier Monday.

The PNP's death toll was significantly higher than the fatality count of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, which is at 58.

The disaster agency said it is still verifying reports from regions affected by the storm, which left over P225 million and P118 million worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture, respectively.

Relief operations are underway in areas severely affected by Odette, which left the PAR over the weekend.

