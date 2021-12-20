Over 1.7 million more Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine jabs arrive in PH

MANILA — More than 1.7 million additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Philippines on Monday.
The fresh shipment of 1,775,955 doses vials from the US-based drugmaker arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, as the country continues to ramp up vaccination efforts.
The additional Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were donated by the US government through the UN-backed COVAX Facility initiative.
The Philippine government aims to fully immunize at least 50 million by yearend to achieve population protection as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 emerge.
ABS-CBN News’ vaccine tracker states that as of Dec. 16, the government has achieved 55.8 percent of its targeted 77.1 million people, more than 8 months since its vaccine rollout.
