Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a new brewing storm off Mindanao, according to ABS-CBN News' resident meteorologist.

Weather specialist Ariel Rojas said the low-pressure area was located 2,300 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The brewing storm is unlikely to strengthen into a tropical cyclone, he said, but the weather disturbance is

LPA outside of PAR located more than 2,300 km East of Mindanao at 8am today, @dost_pagasa said.



For now, the disturbance may enter PAR Wed or Thu & bring rainy weather over the eastern part of Mindanao this Christmas weekend as an LPA. Continue monitoring.



Image: JMA MSC pic.twitter.com/K18rbqLxcO — Ariel Rojas (@arielrojasPH) December 20, 2021

In its daily bulletin, PAGASA said Cagayan Valley and Aurora may experience scattered rainshowers due to the shear line while Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region may have isolated rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may have isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

As of 3 a.m., Typhoon Odette, international name Rai, was located 690 kilometers north-northwest of Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan Palawan.

According to the Philippine National Police, at least 208 people died from the typhoon after it slammed in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.