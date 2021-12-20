Senior citizens receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on Dec. 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Most areas that were on the path of destructive Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) would resume their participation in the second round of the government's COVID-19 mass vaccination on Monday, an official said.

Authorities vaccinated some 2.5 million people out of the 7 million target from Dec. 15 to 18, during which 639 local governments cancelled their inoculation activities as Odette lashed the central and southern Philippines, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

"Karamihan sa kanila, mag-uumpisa ngayong umaga ang kanilang bakunahan, iyong meron nang power o kaya meron nang pangtakbo ng kanilang mga generator," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Most of them will start their vaccination this morning, those where power has been restored or where there are generators running.)

Cabotaje said the resumption of vaccination efforts is uncertain though in Central Visayas, one of the hardest hit by Odette. A "few" areas in Western Visayas and at least two Caraga areas will also defer their immunization drive, she said.



"Ang iba, nag-signify na sa Dec. 27 to 28 na, kasi naka-focus sila sa relief and rehab at saka mga recue. Iniiwan na natin po sa mga lokal na pamahalaan kung kailan na sila puwedeng mag-umpisa ng bakunahan at kung available na ang mga bakuna sa kanilang area," said Cabotaje.

(Some signified that they will postpone until Dec. 27 to 28 because they are focused on the relief, rehab and rescue operations. We leave it up to the local governments to decide when they could start the inoculation once the vaccines are available in their area.)

"May sinasabi din na kung kakayanin ng lokal na pamahalaan, puwede na ring magbakuna sa ating mga evacuation center. But we all leave it to the diskarte ng ating LGUs," added the official, who chairs the National Vaccination Operations Center.

(There is also a suggestion that local governments could vaccinate in evacuation centers. But we leave it to the strategy of our LGUs.)

Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser to the government's COVID-19 response, warned Sunday of a possible surge in infections in the Visayas and Mindanao after Typhoon Odette forced hundreds of thousands to stay in evacuation centers, exposing them to the risk of getting the virus.

He said it is important to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country's two major island groups in the coming weeks, noting as well the low vaccination rates there.

"Puwede kang magkaroon ng violation ng social distancing measures, kasi kung nasa evacuation centers sila, hindi natin masisisi kung ang sanitation at face mask ay hindi kumpleto," Leachon said in an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(You can have a violation of social distancing measures, because if they are in the evacuation centers, you can't blame them if sanitation and face mask are insufficient.)

"So ang babantayan nating mga kababayan, dahil mababa ang vaccination rate ng Visayas and Mindanao, ay ang pag-surge ng COVID," he said.

(So what we should watch out for, because of the low vaccination rate in the Visayas and Mindanao, is a possible COVID surge.)

To avoid a rise in cases, local officials should put up separate tents for evacuees, provide more face masks and alcohol, and conduct rapid antigen testing, Leachon advised.

People with flu-like symptoms should immediately consult with local physicians so they can be isolated, he added.

VACCINE SUPPLY AND STORAGE

Authorities are still checking the potential damage caused by the typhoon on cold chain facilities in Regions 6, 7, and 8, where communication and power remain limited, Cabotaje said.

In Caraga, she said authorities were assessing cold chain facilities in Surigao Del Norte and Dinagat Islands, while the COVID-19 shots of Surigao City would be transferred to areas with more stable electricity.

There was no reported cold chain damage or vaccine wastage in Regions 9, 10, 11, 12, and Bangsamoro, she said.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 43.5 million out of its 109 million population. Government aims to complete 54 million vaccinations before the year ends.

- with report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV