Marcos Jr.'s allies insist on right to intervene in Comelec petition

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. faces several cases before the Commission on Elections.

MANILA — Allies of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Monday appealed to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to reverse its earlier order and allow them to intervene in the first petition against the late dictator's son.

JUST IN: Marcos' allies from Partido Federal ng Pilipinas file "motion for partial reconsideration" in a bid to reverse the Comelec 2nd division order barring them from intervening in the Buenafe, et al petition to defend the #Halalan2022 frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/Mj1gfRw6WM — J.E. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) December 20, 2021

In a motion for partial reconsideration, members of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) asked the Comelec second division to set aside its earlier order rejecting all motions for intervention in the first petition to cancel Marcos' certificate of candidacy (COC).

"With all due respect, PFP intervenors' motion to intervene is not an attempt to file a belated Answer on behalf of respondent Marcos... PFP intervenors were able to establish a cogent reason for the within intervention," said the group led by Marcos spokesman Vic Rodriguez.

Several parties, both pro and anti Marcos, had earlier sought to join the petition filed by civic leaders led by Christian Buenafe.

But Comelec second division, helmed by commissioners Antonio Kho and Socorro Inting, said admitting both the pro and anti-Marcos intervenors would "necessarily result to unduly delaying the resolution of the main Petition."

The division likewise said it is barring any attempts to intervene in the case.

'[N]o future motions for intervention and/or answer in intervention relative to the instant case shall be entertained by the [second division]," they said.

Aside from seeking to participate in the proceedings, the PFP intervenors also asked Comelec second division to admit their Answer-in-Intervention defending Marcos.

As of Monday, Dec. 20, the Buenafe, et al. petition is already up for resolution after both the petitioners and Marcos, through counsel Estelito Mendoza, filed their respective memorandum.

Aside from the Buenafe, et al. petition, Marcos is facing 5 other Comelec cases against his presidential bid, considered the most legally-contested in recent election history.

