Manila residents help repack rice for victims of Typhoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao on December 20, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vendor Cherel Dungon skipped a day of selling vegetables in Divisoria on Monday to repack rice that the local government of Manila would send to victims of Typhoon Odette.

In a small warehouse near España, the 37-year-old chatted with her neighbors as they scooped grains into plastic bags.

"Dito na lang po [muna ako] kasi at least makakatulong pa po kaysa magstay sa bahay," she told ABS-CBN News when asked what prompted her to join the capital's disaster relief efforts.

(It's better for me to be here so I can help instead of just staying at home.)

"Masaya po kami na nakakatulong po. Kahit ganito lang kami, puwede kaming tumulong kahit wala kaming financial [capability]," he said.

(We are happy we can help. Even if we are just like this, we can help even if we don't have the financial capability.)

Housewife Wendy Quiño was in a separate huddle, counting the bags that were ready for dispatch.

Quiño said she left her 2 children with her husband at home to help out in Manila's repacking efforts.

"Parang magandang halimbawa po siya sa pagtulong," the 27-year-old mother said.

(It sets a good example in helping others.)

"Hindi po kami humihingi ng kapalit. Masaya po kami sa buong puso namin na nakakatulong po kami," she said.

(We are not asking for anything in return. We are wholeheartedly happy to be of help to others.)

Manila Mayor @IskoMoreno says several Manileños returned the Noche Buena packages given by the capital city, asked local govt to donate these food bags to #OdettePH typhoon victims instead. pic.twitter.com/kKvrDNn6SO — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) December 20, 2021

Other Manileños have returned their Christmas food packs to the city government, saying that those food baskets should be given to typhoon victims instead, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said.

"Binalik nila. Pinadadala nila sa Leyte, sa Surigao, sa Cebu, sa Bohol," the mayor said.

(They returned it. They want to send it to Leyte, Surigao, Cebu and Bohol instead.)

Last week, the city council of Manila approved a resolution that allows the capital city to disburse a total of P2.5 million for the following typhoon-battered provinces:

Cebu (P1 million)

Bohol (P500,000)

Leyte (P500,000)

Surigao del Norte (P500,000)

Domagoso shelled out P1 million from his personal funds for Cebu, and raised another P1 million from donations.

"Yung mga negosyante, nagkalap ng pera at ibinigay sa 'kin na siya namang aking ipadadala sa Visayas area," he said.

(Businessmen pooled their money and gave it to me so that I can send it to the Visayas area.)

"Hopefully, within the day, another set of financial assistance will be extended," he said.

The capital city has been trying to reach other local government units in the Visayas, but communication channels remain unstable, Domagoso said.

"Maraming areas sa kanila talaga walang tubig, walang kuryente so mahirap kaming kumontact," he said.

(A lot of areas do not have water, do not have electricity so we are having a hard time contacting them.)

"Kung sino yung ma-contact namin, [doon] as soon as possible mapadala namin," he said.

(Whoever we can contact, we send help there as soon as we can.)

Typhoon Odette ravaged parts of Visayas and Mindanao last week leaving at least 50 people dead and thousands without homes, potable water and food.

As of December 20, several parts of Bohol and Cebu are still without power and mobile phone signals after the 15th storm to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility toppled power lines.