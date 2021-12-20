President Rodrigo Duterte talks to survivors of typhoon Odette as he visits the severely affected areas in the towns of Cebu and Bohol on Dec. 19, 2021. Simeon Celi/Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte promised a "convoy of rice and water" for survivors of typhoon Odette, as he sought more time for government to release cash assistance, based on footage that government released on Monday.

Duterte said the national government will release P2 billion to local governments of Odette-pummeled areas, and that he would look for another P2 billion to help typhoon survivors, as seen in footage uploaded by RTVM.

The President noted government racked up "huge debts" for its COVID-19 response and would have to wait until the 2022 national budget "so we will have more money to spend."

"What I’m certain will arrive today if not tomorrow, it’s a convoy, are rice and water. After that, please give us more time to give the money, billion that I promised," Duterte told residents of Inabanga, Bohol on Sunday.

"There is money but we can’t spend it yet because the budget hasn’t been prepared for next year. But next year, it’s near now, we can spend the money and we can help you, maybe buy materials to rebuild the houses," he said in the local dialect.

In a separate meeting with local officials in Cebu province, Duterte instructed, "Kailangan ‘yong pagkain magdating without letup, walang magutom. Kaya rin natin ‘yan."

(Food should arrive without letup, so that no one will go hungry. We can do that.)

"What is really important, sabi ko iyong ganito, tubig pati pagkain. Under threat ang mga tao kaya kailangan ng tubig ‘yan, uhaw na uhaw. Sana mapadali ang tubig dito," he added.

(What's really important, as I said, are food and water. The people are under threat so they need water, they are parched. I hope water could be restored immediately here.)

The death toll caused by Odette (international name: Rai) has risen to 208, while 53 people were still missing, the national police said on Monday.

The number of casualties cited by police was far higher than the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency up to now. The agency said it was still validating reports from affected regions.

More than half of the deaths reported by police were fatalities in the central Visayas region, which includes Bohol province, home to some of the country's most-popular tourist destinations, including dive spots.

On Sunday, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap reported 74 deaths in his province, citing partial reports that he said had been verified by both the health department and local government officials.

Relief operations have been accelerating but remain hampered by damage caused to communication and power lines, which have yet to be restored in many devastated areas.

Odette had displaced nearly 490,000 people in the Philippines before it moved toward the South China Sea over the weekend. It left huge destruction in the provinces of Cebu, Leyte, and Surigao del Norte, including the popular Siargao surfing destination, and Dinagat Islands.

"Our bad luck, all the bad things happened one after the other. I don’t know if God is still watching over us. Why don’t you ask your priest? Our problems arrive successively and they are very costly. But because there are people who need our help, then we will really help them," Duterte told Inabanga residents.

