MANILA - The Department of Health on Monday flagged 5 areas with a positive 2-week growth rate of COVID-19 cases.

These areas are Iligan City, Olongapo City, Camiguin, Tawi-Tawi, and Aklan, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. Iligan City is classified as "moderate risk" for virus infections, while the rest are "low risk" for COVID-19, she said.

The DOH is still investigating the cause of the increase in cases in these areas, she added.

"These areas remain to be under Alert Level 2. Please note that the large growth rate may be affected by small baseline numbers of these areas. Previously Olongapo City only had 2 COVID-19 cases, now at 25," she told reporters.

"Up to now hindi po yan dapat ikaalarma pero minomonitor internally ng DOH. We are investigating also bakit nadagdagan ang kanilang aktibong kaso. Magsasabi po tayo sa public in the coming days."

(It shouldn't alarm us, the DOH is monitoring this internally. We are investigating also why their cases increased. We will make an announcement in the coming days.)

The Philippines remains under a minimal risk case classification, with a two-week negative growth rate, and 18.2 percent ward bed occupancy and 21.32 percent ICU utilization rate, according to the spokesperson.