Former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) chairman Camilo Sabio. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Former Presidential Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio who was jailed over his graft conviction has been granted bail by the Supreme Court, which ordered his temporary release.

Sabio was convicted in November 2019 for mediating between Jesus Santos of the Government Service Insurance System and his brother, then CA Associate Justice Antonio who was about to handle a case between GSIS and Meralco.

In a resolution dated Dec. 7, 2021, the Supreme Court said Sabio, 85, is not a flight risk, citing his old age and ill-health.

"The People itself has not refuted his serious medical condition. There is no indication that he is a flight risk for he is longer even ambulatory. Nor does he pose a danger of being a repeat offender since he had long ceased to be in government service. His continuous incarceration will not do any good to his already failing health, let alone, to any society in general," the top tribunal said.

Sabio was ordered by the Supreme Court to post a bail set at P200,000. It also directed the Sandiganbayan, the anti-graft court that convicted Sabio, to submit its compliance with the decision within 5 days of notice.

The Supreme Court and the Sandiganbayan earlier denied Sabio's earlier plea of motion for reconsideration for his conviction.

Besides his 2019 conviction, he is also facing several graft charges during his stint at the PCGG from 2005 to 2010, according to the National Bureau of Investigation.

— With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES