Comelec 2nd division to handle Ilocano group's case vs Marcos Jr.

A group of Ilocanos, including some Martial Law survivors, stage a protest, after filing a petition for disqualification against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the eighth so far, at the COMELEC headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Dec. 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Monday that the latest disqualification case against presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. was raffled to the second division.

In a press briefing, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez confirmed that the petition filed by Pudno Nga Ilocano to disqualify the former senator from next year's presidential race will be handled by the same division hearing two other cases seeking to cancel Marcos' certificate of candidacy (COC).

EARLIER: Comelec spox @jabjimenez holds press briefing re #Halalan2022 updates



• Disqualification case vs Marcos filed by Pudno nga Ilokano raffled to 2nd division

• Newly-apptd commissioner Rey Bulay to assume post next year

• #OdettePH no impact on election-related preps pic.twitter.com/kUkkbC5dp5 — J.E. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) December 20, 2021

The Comelec second division is composed of commissioners Socorro Inting and Antonio Kho, Jr.

Pudno Nga Ilocano or Real Ilocanos cited the late dictator’s son and namesake's tax evasion conviction that supposedly made him ineligible for public office, in asking the Comelec to disqualify him from the 2022 polls.

In their petition, the group argued that Marcos is perpetually disqualified from holding public office by virtue of having been found guilty of a crime involving moral turpitude.

The petitioners are represented by former Comelec chair and one of the 1987 Constitution’s framers Christian Monsod.

As of Dec. 20, there are six active petitions against Marcos' presidential bid:

1. Buenafe, et al. vs Marcos - Petition to cancel COC

2. Tiburcio Marcos vs Marcos - Petition to cancel COC

3. Ilagan, et al. vs. Marcos- Petition to disqualify

4. Akbayan, et al. vs. Marcos - Petition to disqualify

5. Mangelen vs. Marcos - Petition to disqualify and cancel CONA

6. Pudno Nga Ilocano vs Marcos - Petition to disqualify

Marcos' presidential bid is considered so far the most legally-contested in the country's recent election history.

His camp has repeatedly said that all the cases against him are "political trash," lodged by "political assassins," intended to block his presidential bid.

