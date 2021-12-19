Bohol governor Yap appeals for help for his province

The destructive aftermath of Odette is seen in Dimiao town, Bohol on December 17, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Marco J. Dagasuhan via Reuters

INABANGA, Bohol -The provincial government raised an appeal on Sunday over a feared increase in casualties, as well as the worsening struggle of survivors amid the aftermath of typhoon Odette in this province.

“At least 50 dead, and ah ang missing natin… Madadagdagan pa po yun, kasi papasok pa ang report. Ang signal namin napakasama po ngayon, in fact, 21 mayors (out of 48) lang ang nakakausap namin 2 days after Typhoon Odette,” said Governor Arthur Yap in an interview Sunday.

(We have at least 50 dead, and it might still increase as reports come in. We have poor signal. In fact we have only talked to 21 mayors [out of 48].)

He made the statement shortly after receiving President Rodrigo Duterte. The president, accompanied by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, flew in via a helicopter of the Presidential Airlift Wing.

Go told ABS-CBN News that they took off from Argao, a neighboring Cebu island.

The president said the government will allocate P2 billion to help the province after being ravaged by typhoon.

“At least meron siyang pinangako na P2 billion pesos na maitutulong sa lalawigan at napakalaking tulong nung P2 billion na yun kasi idi-divide namin yun proportionately based on impact and population sa probinsya," Yap said.

(At least he promised P2 billion that will be given to the province. That is a big help because we will divide that proportionately based in the impact and population in the province.)

Yap said he is still awaiting assessments from mayors so that they can determine the priorities in using aid from the national government.

He lamented the plight of the farmers and fisherfolks who have no back-up in dealing with the loss suffered from the recent calamity.

"Siyempre ang mga farmers saka fisherfolk, wala naman yang bank account partner. Ang kayamanan nila, nandoon sa baboy nila, nandoon sa baka nila, nandoon sa manok nila, nandoon sa mga inani na mga palay nila. Ngayon wala lahat 'yun. So parang lahat ng ipinundar, lahat ng itinago nila for this season, wala. So, gutom yan," Yap said, adding he’s still trying to figure out how the people of his province will celebrate Christmas amid the suffering.

(Of course, farmers and fisherfolk, they don't have bank accounts. Their wealth is in their pigs, cattle, chickens, in the palay that they harvested. Now it's all gone. It's like everything they worked for, saved for this season, it's gone. So they will go hungry.)

He said everyone on the island is a victim of typhoon Odette, including him, the highest-ranking government official of this province.

“From me governor, all the way down. 'Yung sarili kong bahay dun sa Loboc, lubog, underwater, 300 square meters na two floors ho yun, pero lubog. Wala tayong magagawa. Hindi ko pa nababalikan," Yap said.

(From me, the governor, all the way down. My own house in Loboc, it got flooded, 300 square meters, with two floors, but it got flooded. We cannot do anything. I haven't checked it again.)

He said the primary problem now is food and water. He appealed to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to deliver food packs for 375,000 families.

He discussed with President Duterte the need to have 200 to 250 units of 15 horsepower single-phase generators that can be distributed in different areas of the province, to help water districts and water-refilling stations in providing potable water.

He explained that water supply cannot be restored because of the power outage brought by fallen power lines.

“Yung pagdi-distribute ng bottled water, hindi efficient, hindi kakayanin ng long-term. So kung hindi kami kaya makonek ng NGCP (National Grid Corporation of the Philippines) at hindi din kaya ng distribution lines dahil down yung transmission lines, then at least dapat mayroon silang sariling power source," Yap said.

(The distribution of bottled water is not efficient, we cannot sustain that in the long run. If we still cannot connect to the NGCP and the distribution lines won't work because the transmission lines are down, then at least they should have their own source.)

He also explained that typhoon Odette damaged cell sites in the province, hampering the provincial government's ability to bring their plight to those outside of the island.

“Napakahirap maglabas ng news report at dahil hindi kami nadidinig sa National Capital Region, mahina, matamlay ang pagdating ng tulong at atensyon," Yap said.

(It's very difficult to send out news reports, and because we are not being heard in the National Capital Region, the arrival of aid is slow.)

He called on water districts to send water trucks which can ration water to communities. He also called on owners of chainsaws licensed with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to help clear roads so that aid can be brought to affected communities.

He appealed to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to call on contractors to lend a hand in the clearing operations, as well as electric cooperatives who have the manpower and equipment to restore fallen electrical post and power lines.

Likewise, Yap appealed to oil companies to hasten the delivery of petrol products as their stockpile is now being depleted across the province.