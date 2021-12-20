Architects offer help to rebuild typhoon-hit communities

MANILA - The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the United Architects of the Philippines are urge local government units to make sure that structures across the country are built to adapt to extreme weather conditions, as typhoons as strong as Odette will continue to ravage the country in the next several years due to the effects of climate change and global warming.

"Base sa datos ng PAGASA ang projection ay iinit ang ating temperatura sa buong mundo at dito sa Pilipinas,” said DOST Usec. Renato Solidum.

“Ang mga bagyo ay hindi dadami, base sa mga model…pero ang intensity ng mga bagyo- yung lakas ng hangin ay mas tataas pa," he added.

Solidum said one of the reasons for typhoon devastation can be attributed to the failure of non-compliance with the provisions of the National Structural Code of the Philippines on houses and buildings. The code has already factored in designs of structures that can withstand winds up to 310 kilometers per hour.

"Yung na record ng PAGASA yung malakas na hangin - 195 kph at pagbugso o gustiness ay 240 kph. Itong range ng mga hangin na ito ay na-consider din ng ating National Structural Code of the Philippines. So kung ang mga disenyo at aktuwal na construction ng mga building ay hindi angkop sa nangyari at sa structural code, ay talang posibleng masira,” he said.

Other reasons why such devastation in the infrastructure took place, according to the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) are lack of education and experience.

“We have not really totally adopted, our communities have not really fully inculturated with resiliency, plus the conditions are getting harsh. There is climate change, and this is what we are not experiencing before,” said Arch. Jose Miranda of UAP Emergency Architects Committee.

“Itong Typhoon Odette, dumaan siya sa mga lugar na di masyadong tinatamaan ng typhoon like Palawan… Di sila handa kasi wala silang experience,” said UAP National Treasurer Arch. Jason Ang.

“Nagiging reactive lang tayo. Samantala kung maliit palang tayong mga bata, at tinuruan na tayo how are we going to handle these things,then we could probably be more prepared,” said UAP Special Council on Climate Change Arch. Lui Daya-Garcia.

“Look at sa Japan, alam nila na earthquake prone sila so maliliit palang ang mga bata tinuturuan how to dock cover and hold … ang question dito- are we being taught how to survive?," he added.

“If that is going to be innate in us, our architects will be able to develop that kind of resilience also di lang resilience ng structure.. kung hindi ng tao. We are not even talking about these things when we build buildings. We have to revisit the definition of structures,” Daya- Garcia also said.

“Yung video last 2-3 years ago na nakikita natin na devastation is the same rerun. Yun din ang nakikita natin ngayon eh, so it seems di tayo natututo,” Miranda added.

The vulnerable sectors are the ones who are the least compliant, and this has to be addressed.

“Kailangan natin puntahan at akayin natin sila or else year in and year out… makikita natin sila palagi na naka-feature sa mga news,” Miranda also said.

ARCHITECTS OFFER HELP

The UAP is offering the affected LGUs its help in rebuilding devastated areas.

“Mayroon tayong kulang kulang na 200 chapters na minobilize natin nationwide and all over the world para tumulong, all the LGUs have to do is to tap the chapters…we are very much willing to help,” said Daya- Garcia.

“Palakas nang palakas ang bagyo na dumadating, green and sustainable design should not be option anymore," he added.

They are confident that with a bit of investment and help from architects, engineers and other construction professionals, houses and other structures can be made to withstand extreme climates at reasonable costs.

“All of the columns that were destroyed kulang lang sila sa sheer reinforcement or sa anilyo. Magdagdag ka siguro ng tatlong anilyo dun sa bawat poste mo, would have gone a very very long way. Magkano ang gagastusin mo? P1,000 lang. Naging resilient na sana ang bahay mo,” Miranda explained.

“Let us say yung buong roofing mo, meron kang 100 sq meters. Dun per square meters may additional na turnilyo 20, sabihin natin 5 piso isa. So may 100 pesos ka na dagdaag— for the whole house siguro P500-P1,000 lang ang idadagdag mo… it could go a long way to making it just a little bit more resilient. Imbes na matuklap ang bahay mo sa 190 kph (winds), at least baka umabot ka pa ng 220- 250 kph o di talaga matuklap ang bubong mo,” he said. “

"What im saying is— this is something achievable with the help of LGUs,” Miranda added.

Services of architects are not that expensive as some would expect.

"Mas mahal mag repair. Mas mahal mag-retrofit. Minsan ang contractor or foreman gusto nila magtipid. Or the owners do not know what to do. We need the proper skills and tools. Di naman mahal ang mga arkitekto. may mga tumutulong talaga lalo na ang mga bata,” Miranda said.

“Before we even build our evacuation center and municipal halls, importante we get the professionals’ help. Let's take advantage of our technology, ang dami nating simulations. Bago natin itayo, alam na natin kung ang bibigay ang building sa x amount of power… para hindi naman hit or miss. Kailangan natin yan,” Daya-Garcia added.