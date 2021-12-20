Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Around 51 people have been reported dead following the onslaught of typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) in Negros Oriental, an official of the province’s disaster council said Monday.

“We just ended our meeting today, kanina. At our local council, the (Philippine National Police) reported about 51 yung deaths natin, and about 26 still missing. And yung mga, those who suffered minor injuries, umabot ng 76 as reported by the PNP,” said Adrian Sedillo of the Negros Oriental Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Initial damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, is pegged at P600 million, he said.

“Our initial-- the initial figure presented by our engineering office is, estimated cost of damage [is] about close to P600 million.”

Sedillo said large swaths of the province still remain without power or capacity for communication, hampering relief operations.

“We are still in the response phase right now. And... andami pa ring areas na hindi mapasok ng mga authorities and responders because of the [heavy] affectation.”

He added, “What’s worse with the situation is yung kakulangan ng communication. Down pa rin yung network natin majority. May mga intermittent na na signal but still... unstable. Down pa rin yung power, practically majority of the area of Negros Oriental.”

Sedillo stressed that local government did its part in advising its constituents about the possible ill effects of the typhoon.

“I think the government [has] done its part in disseminating the information coming from our warning agencies such as the PAGASA and the national and regional DRRMM council, and other agencies of government.”

“Yun pa rin yung usual na problema, yung response ng tao doon sa panawagan ng government, and a lot of factors came into play, yung tubig baha, yung high tide, yung projected storm surge. So yun yung mga contributory doon sa affectation which resulted really to major damage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Remollo said he is thankful that his city seems to have been spared from the wrath of Odette.

“In the city, we have roofs, some residences that were partially destroyed. Some roofs. But for us, these are not the--we didn’t expect that the damage is minimal,” said Remollo on ANC’s “Rundown.”

“We expected more. But we were practically spared, in a way. And we thank God for the preparation and cooperation of our people that minimized this damage.”

Remollo said they prepared for the typhoon early, following warnings from state weather bureau PAGASA and other government agencies.

“Even our Christmas decorations and tarpaulins, our billboards have been put down ahead of time. So there was really no damage on these facilities,” he said.

“Dumaguete, I think after the storm, most of the evacuees have already returned to their residences, and we were--because we prepared days ahead."

"And residents have been very cooperative. We were able to evacuate, especially the coastal and the danger zones along the riverbanks have been fully evacuated,” he said.

A tally by the Philippine National Police showed that the death toll in the country due to Odette stood at 208, although the official count of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council as of Monday is lower at 58, majority of which are also still subject for verification.

The PNP report said there are also 52 others missing.

The NDRRMC reported that more than 3,800 houses were damaged. The cost of damage on infrastructure is estimated at P225.17 million, and on agriculture, at more than P118.2 million.

Odette entered the Philippine area of responsibility last Tuesday, and started hitting land two days later from Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte through some parts of the Visayas, including La Libertad in Negros Oriental, until Palawan province. It exited the PAR noon of Saturday.

-- ANC, 20 December 2021