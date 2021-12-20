100 vials of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine wasted in Iloilo: DOH

Medical staff of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City prepares the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to be administered to hospital workers on November 17, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Some 100 vials of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Iloilo were wasted due to power interruption as Typhoon Odette pummeled Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend, the Department of Health said Monday.

The vaccine wastage was reported in Bingawan town, Iloilo, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Metro Manila, the Cordilleras, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, and Soccsksargen did not report any vaccine wastage, she said.

The assessment of vaccine wastage for Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga is still ongoing, she added.

"The National Vaccines Operation Center (NVOC) shall replenish stocks of Region 6 (Western Visayas) in the future," Vergeire told reporters.

The NVOC has issued advisory no. 49, mandating all regional and local vaccination centers to "closely monitor the temperature of our cold chain storage of our vaccines and ensure that he temperature is maintained within the recommended temp range for areas with power outages and are utilizing only backup power sources," she added.

Public health standards such as physical distancing, hand hygiene, wearing of face masks, proper ventilation must be observed in evacuation centers, Vergeire reiterated.

Meantime, no vaccines were wasted after a vehicle transporting 1,960 vials of Sinovac and 248 Moderna jabs met an accident at Lakawan Bridge, Tayabas City, according to the spokesperson.

"Both of these vaccines were stored and the temperature was maintained at +2 to +8 degrees Celsius, 93 vials of these Moderna vaccines are now stored in General Nakar," Vergeire said.