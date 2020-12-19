'Vicky' forecast to intensify ahead of exit: PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical Depression Vicky is expected to intensify within 24 hours before it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 22nd storm was last estimated 195 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, as of 4 a.m. Sunday, moving west northwest at 25 km per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up tp 70 kph.

It is forecast to move generally west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea in the next 12 hours and is likely to exit PAR between Sunday afternoon and evening as a tropical storm, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

Storm signal no. 1 remains hoisted over Kalayaan Islands, where 30 to 60 kph winds could rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail Sunday over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol region, and Kalayaan Islands, according to PAGASA.

Metro Manila, Babuyan Islands, and the rest of the Cordilleras, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, the weather bureau said.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards and those that received heavy rainfall recently, it added.

No storms are expected within the week but at least 1 more storm is forecast to enter the country before the year ends, said PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez.

