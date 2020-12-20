'Vicky' accelerates ahead of exit, brewing storm spotted: PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical depression Vicky accelerated Sunday morning ahead of its exit from the Philippine area of responsibility while a new low pressure area was spotted east of Catanduanes, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 22nd storm this year was last estimated 135 kilometers east southeast of Kalayaan, Palawan, as of 10 a.m. Sunday, moving west at 35 km per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up tp 70 kph.

It is forecast to move generally west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea in the next 12 hours and is likely to exit PAR on Sunday afternoon, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Storm signal no. 1 remains hoisted over Kalayaan Islands, where 30 to 60 kph winds could rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants.

Meanwhile, the new LPA, last spotted 140 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, is "less likely" to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

The tropical depression, brewing storm and tail-end of a frontal system on Sunday will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol region, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands, and Kalayaan Islands.

Metro Manila, Babuyan Islands, Northern Samar, and the rest of the Cordilleras, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, according to the weather bureau.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards and those that received heavy rainfall recently, it added.

At least 1 more storm is forecast to enter the country before the year ends, PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez earlier said.