Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad nears 12,627 with 4 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,627 on Sunday as 4 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 1 new recovery and 3 new fatalities among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,634 as 8,127 of those infected have recovered, while 866 have died.

20 December 2020



The DFA received reports of 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1 new recovery, and 3 new fatalities today among our nationals in the Americas. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/qNwHeetVle — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 20, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 798 in the Asia Pacific, 370 in Europe, 2,405 in the Middle East and Africa, and 61 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 459,789 people. The tally includes 8,947 deaths, 429,134 recoveries, and 21,708 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 76 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.68 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: