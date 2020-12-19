Sinas: PNP to acquire more bulletproof vests for police officers

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas said the police force planned to acquire more bulletproof vests to help officers in their conduct of anti-crime operations.

“For years, we have been acquiring police equipment that would be used by our personnel in the field while fulfilling their duties as law enforcers. And this time we will acquire more bullet-proof vests to ensure the safety of our personnel whose lives are in peril in times of police operations,” Sinas said in a report by Philippine News Agency.

Sinas said it would be his policy to require all police personnel on operations, such as patrol, anti-illegal drugs, anti-kidnapping, and others to wear bulletproof vests.

"Wearing armor vests will save lives of the lawmen during a firefight to prevent possible loss of life and injuries," he said.

He said it helped to save the life of Staff Sgt. Alex Tortogo Bayona during a shootout with suspected members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Labo, Camarines Norte on Wednesday.

Bayona, a member of the PNP Special Action Force assigned at the 94th Special Action Company, was protected by a tactical gear front hard ballistic plate vest during the armed confrontation.