Signal no. 1 still up in Kalayaan Is. as 'Vicky' exits PAR

MANILA - Tropical depression Vicky has left the Philippine area of responsibility Sunday afternoon, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 22nd storm this year left PAR at 2 p.m., PAGASA said.

Vicky was last estimated 70 kilometers southeast of Kalayaan, Palawan, as of 4 p.m. Sunday, moving west at 15 km per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up tp 70 kph.

It is forecast to move generally southwestward as "it comes under the full influence of the surge of the northeast monsoon", PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Storm signal no. 1 remains hoisted over Kalayaan Islands, where 30 to 60 kph winds could rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants.

The tropical depression and tail-end of a frontal system will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands, and Kalayaan Islands until Sunday night.

It will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Babuyan Islands and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

On Monday, moderate to heavy rains may persist over Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the northern portion of Quezon, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Batanes, Kalayaan Islands, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards and those that received heavy rainfall recently, it added.

At least 1 more storm is forecast to enter the country before the year ends, PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez earlier said.