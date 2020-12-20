'Round and Asian' Roque responds to Thai news outlet's use of his photo

MANILA - Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Sunday said the Philippine government's campaign against COVID-19 is effective, following a Thai media agency's use of his photo in its tweets.

On Saturday night, the Thai Enquirer on Twitter posted a series of reminders for its readers to follow health protocols to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

They then attached a moving image of Roque in their tweet.

We're all in this together so we would just like to remind everyone reading to



1. Wash your hands constantly

2. Always wear a mask

3. Socially Distance



Listen to government announcements and do not take unnecessary risks. #โควิด19 #โควิดสมุทรสาคร pic.twitter.com/WfzMfbEgDw — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) December 19, 2020

In a statement released Sunday, Roque said the Thai Enquirer's use of his photo is "encouraging", as it means international media has taken notice of the government's minimum health standards.

"It is encouraging that foreign media, particularly Thai Enquirer, has taken notice of The Philippine government’s Minimum Public Health Standards Advocacy Campaign of wearing a face mask, washing of hands, and maintaining a physical distance, which is known locally as “Mask, Hugas, Iwas.” It likewise mentioned that people must “listen to government announcements and do not take unnecessary risks.”," he said.

Roque also said the tweet proved that the government's advocacy campaign is effective.

"Indeed, COVID-19 knows no borders, as the Thai news website succinctly puts it, “We’re all in this together.” The fact that the Philippine government’s advocacy campaign has caught international attention underscores how effective our message is – which we articulate in every press briefing and which we prominently display on the podium -- in conveying that we must adhere to such health standards aimed at saving lives and protecting the communities," he added.

The Thai Enquirer, however, has said they do not know the person in the photo, and merely used Roque's .gif because he is "round and Asian."

FROM THE ARCHIVES