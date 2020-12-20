PH virus tally nears 460,000 with over 1,700 confirmed new cases

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 1,754 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 459,789.

The Department of Health also reported 8,080 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 429,134.

This meant that the country has a total of 21,708 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Thirty six more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 8,947.

Quezon City reported the most new confirmed cases at 163. Rizal province had 104 new cases, while Benguet and Laguna had 83 each, and Bulacan had 61.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 76 million people and caused nearly 1.68 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 17.65 million infections and over 316,000 deaths.

India follows the US with over 10 million infections. Brazil ranks third with over 7.2 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 186,000 COVID-19 fatalities.