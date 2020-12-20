NasaanAngBisePresidente? Robredo says meme acknowledges her as true VP

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks durign a visit to the town of Dingalan, Aurora on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, to lead the ceremonial turnover of boats for fishermen who lost their livelihood due to the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday the hashtag #NasaanAngBisePresidente during tropical depression Vicky's onslaught in Mindanao acknowledges her as the true second-in-command.

The hashtag was an attempt to imitate the viral #NasaanAngPangulo used against President Rodrigo Duterte during the devastation of Typhoon Ulysses in Luzon last month.

"Sabi ko nga, number one, ina-acknowledge na nila na ako iyong Pangalawang Pangulo kasi, ‘di ba, tawag nila (sa akin), Fake VP. So, nasaan ang Bise Presidente?" Robredo said in her weekly radio show.

(I said, they now acknowledge me as the Vice President because they used to call me Fake VP.)

"So talagang ako iyong Bise Presidenteng hinahanap nila. Kaya nakakatuwa."

(I'm happy that I'm the Vice President they're searching for.)

Robredo said she received a threat against her life as she extended aid in Mindanao, the home region of Duterte.

"Mayroon pang nag-threaten sa Facebook na kapag nakita raw ako doon sa Mindanao dito sa calamity ay hindi na raw ako makakauwing buhay," she said.

(Someone threatened me on Facebook, saying I won't go home alive if I go to Mindanao during the calamity.)

"Parang para sa akin, ito ba iyong klase ng mga supporters na gusto natin? Kasi, ‘di ba, parang nakakahiya naman. Nagbibigay pa ng impression na ganoon iyong mga tao, na hindi naman."

(For me, is this the kind of supporters we want? It's embarrassing, it gives a bad impression to Mindanaoans.)

The threat leaves a bad impression on Mindanaoans, with whom Robredo said she has good working relations.

"Napakaayos noong mga taong kausap namin, napakaayos noong partners. Kaya kapag mayroong mga taong ganito na nire-represent iyong Mindanao na sobrang sama, parang dinadamay yata nila iyong mga taga-roon na hindi naman talaga dapat madamay kasi ang ganda ng aming experience sa mga proyekto namin doon," she said.

(The ones we coordinate with are good partners. When there are these kind of people that represent Mindanao, they drag down the region's image because we have good experience during our projects there.)

"Kaya nakakalungkot na sa oras ng calamity, na dapat nagtutulong-tulong tayo, may mga taong ganito."

(It's sad that there are people like this during times of calamity.)

Aside from extending aid to typhoon-hit areas, Robredo said her office also downloaded millions to 4 COVID-19 laboratories for test kits.

The Office of the Vice President gave P3.5 million each to the COVID-19 laboratories of UP Los Baños, Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center, Dr. Jorge Royeca Hospital in General Santos City, and Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.

Her office also provided P2.49 million worth of test kits in assistance to the Iloilo Provincial Hospital, P4.995 million worth to the Iloilo City COVID-19 laboratory, and P4.9 million worth to the Amai Pakpak Hospital in Lanao del Sur.

"Ngayong buwan ng December ay nag-download ulit tayo ng pera pang-tulong sa additional na mga test kits. Nag-download tayo sa mga lugar na medyo mataas iyong transmission," Robredo said.

(This month we downloaded money again for additional test kits. We downloaded the money to areas with high virus transmission.)

"So habang nagta-typhoon relief and rehab efforts tayo, iyong COVID-19 operations tuloy-tuloy pa rin."

(So while we participate in relief and rehab efforts, our COVID-19 operations continue.)

The Philippines as of Saturday reported 458,044 cases of COVID-19, with 28,047 active infections.