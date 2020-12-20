Magat Dam releases water as weather disturbances inundate northern Luzon

Three weather disturbances inundate Barangay Annafunan East, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan. Sangguniang Kabataan Gerald Valdez

MANILA - The operator of Magat Dam on Sunday opened 4 gates as water reached near critical level due to persistent rains brought by three weather disturbances, PAGASA said.

Rains brought by tropical depression Vicky, the easterlies, and the tail-end of a frontal system or the boundary between the easterlies and the northeast monsoon (amihan) had inundated northern Luzon over the weekend.

As of 9 a.m., Magat Dam has 4 gates opened at 8 meters each. It opened 6 gates at 12 meters each earlier Sunday.

Some 96 families or 350 individuals have fled their homes in Barangay Annafunan East, Tuguegarao City, according to Sangguniang Kabataan chairman Gerald Valdez.

Around 250 houses were submerged in 3-meter high floodwaters, he said.

Some 40 barangays in Ilagan City, Isabela were also inundated with 2 villages isolated, according to the local disaster office. Mayor Jay Diaz has ordered affected residents to evacuate.

City information officer Paul Bacungan said there are 153 families (632 individuals) currently in evacuation centers, while 28 other families (98 individuals) are either staying with their relatives or tents on the side of the roads.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the flood in his home province was "still manageable."

"Binabaha na namin kami dito sa Isabela," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo. "Under control pa naman ang flood dito."

(We're again submerged in floodwaters here in Isabela. It's still under control so far.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

- with reports from Harris Julio