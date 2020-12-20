LOOK: Tawi-tawi town hands over loose firearms to Marines

The local government of Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi turned voer several friearms and ammunition to the Philippine Marines. Photo courtesy of Western Mindanao Command

The local government of Panglima Sugala town in Tawi-tawi turned over on Saturday loose firearms to members of the Philippine Marine Corps., said the Western Mindanao Command (WesMinCom), the Armed Forces of the Philippines' unit combating terrorism and insurgency in the southern island.

Col. Arturo Rojas, Commander of the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi, said the endeavor "exemplifies the good convergence" between local officials and the military.

The ceremonial turnover several firearms and ammunition to the Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT) 12 was facilitated by the team's commanding officer, Lt. Col. Henry Espinosa, and Panglima Sugala Mayor Nurbert Sahali, the WestMinCom said in a statement.

Among the firearms handed over were 15 long firearms, 26 short firearms, two m79, two m203 tubes, two magazines, and 15 ammunition.

"May this gesture of support by the local government of Panglima Sugala be a good example to other officials and communities," said WestMinCom commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr.

“Let us continue to work together to free the communities from loose firearms which we call the menacing tools of violence,” Vinluan added.

The firearms and ammunition were placed under the custody of MBLT 12 for documentation, according to the WestMinCom.