Various Sea and air assets of the Philippine Navy can be seen as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the Philippine Navy Capability Demonstration onboard the BRP Davao Del Sur while sailing along the coast of Zambales in the West Philippines Sea on May 19, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, Pool Photos, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Social media users consistently trolling political personalities because of their criticism of China might be on Beijing's payroll, Sen. JV Ejercito said Tuesday.

Ejercito’s assessment was in reaction to what he sees as incessant social media attacks that he has been receiving lately, primarily because of his critical stand against China and its aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea.

Ejercito noted that other personalities being targeted by social media “trolls” include Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and, lately, even President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Asked if he sees these so-called social media trolling of politicians as being funded by China, Ejercito said: “Hindi malayo.”

“The sad thing about it, is that part this might be part of a destabilization plan. Hindi po malayo, because we have that conflict in the West Philippine Sea. So, para mawala yung atensyon dun guguluhin tayo dito internally, maga-away-away tayo,” Ejercito said.

“There are intel (intelligence) reports that they are being tapped by China, they are being funded by China to cause trouble internally,” he added.

Ejercito also said that some of the "trolls" he meant are actually known supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte but also said that he does not think the former president is behind the online harassment.

“They really believe the narrative of China... That’s why I suspect, kung babasahin mo kanilang narrative halos pare-pareho... na kami raw pag hindi kami nag-pro China, maka-Amerikano raw kami. At kami raw ay gusto namin ng giyera, sila ayaw nila,” Ejercito said.

"Most of these people are infuencers identified with the former administration. But ako po with President Duterte, I have to be clear, wala ho kaming away."

Ejercito then addressed their Filipino critics.

“Hindi ko rin natantya na meron pong mga Pilipino na magiging pro-China. That, I did not anticipate... I was expecting all Filipinos to unite together. Titindigan ko ito at hindi po ako natatakot sa kanila... Ang pinakamasakit ibenta mo yung kaluluwa mo dun sa kalaban natin sa ibang bansa,” he said.

Still, he used the Christmas season in calling for a “political ceasefire.”

“I’m calling of ceasefire muna on the different groups and let us work together,” the senator said.

“Kaya ang appeal ko even to those people na pro-China, isipin nyo naman ang bansa natin. We will never be able to progress and move forward, sa dami ng problema that needs our attention, dapat magkaisa tayo dito muna,” the senator added.