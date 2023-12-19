Motorists experience bumper-to-bumper traffic along the EDSA-Kamuning Flyover in Quezon City on December 15, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is preparing for the exodus of people and a possible "carmageddon" in the metropolis this coming Friday, December 22 -- the last working day before Christmas.

Gabriel Go, OIC head of the MMDA’s Strike Force, said that based on statistics, the volume of motorists on major thoroughfares in Metro Manila usually increases on or before holidays.

"Base on our data and recorded statistics, yes we agree na talagang tumataas ang bilang ng mga motorista sa kalsada," said Go.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang aming deployment, full blast po ang ating deployment until Christmas para kahit papaano matulungan natin ang mga motorista na maging mas maginhawa ang kanilang biyahe," he added.

The MMDA has deployed more than 2,000 traffic enforcers in different parts of Metro Manila.

"Full blast po tayo sa deployment ng ating mga enforcers," assured Go. "Andiyan na rin po ang mga clearing operations natin. We will also be inspecting sa ating mga bus terminals, to make sure na talagang they are operating ng tama."

"'Yung lagay po ng traffic sa labas ng terminals, kahit papaano, ay magtu-tulungan po kami."

According to Go, the MMDA is also preparing for the incoming long weekend.

"With the Christmas season, everyday is rush hour," he said. "Kaya po ang aming ahensiya, we are working really hard, we are working triple-time para matulungan kahit papaano mapabilis ang mga biyahe natin sa ating mga kalsada lalo na d’yan po sa Mabuhay lanes."

According to MMDA Chairman Romando "Don" Artes, they have already recorded a 15% increase in the volume of vehicles during rush hour in the afternoon from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

But some motorists plying EDSA have observed an increase in traffic not only during the afternoon rush hour. Taxi driver Eliezer Fermin said because it is Christmas season, he expected heavier traffic everywhere.

"Sa ngayon, magpa-Pasko, wala talaga. Lahat halos ng oras, traffic," he said. "Tiyagaan na lang sa traffic kahit na anong gawin mo, dahil anong gawin mo dahil hanap-buhay namin 'tong taxi, tiyaga para kumita."

"Wala pong oras na hindi traffic, lagi pong traffic yung Manila… Christmas kasi," said Cristy Rigaspi. "Mas maaga pong umalis sa bahay para makarating ng on-time sa pupuntahan, ganon na lang po."

