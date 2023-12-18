Marcos vows to continue government’s ‘modernization’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joins the second session of the ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Commemorative Summit together with other ASEAN leaders in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Yummie Dingding, PPA pool

TOKYO -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday said he plans to continue the "structural changes" in the government to further modernize its operations.

“We will continue to modernize. Medyo obsolete na ang ibang structures natin sa gobyerno. We continue to modernize. We continue to be responsive to the new economy,” he told reporters in Tokyo, Japan.

“We are moving in the right direction but if you ask me I always say that is too slow, it’s too slow. So we just keep pushing and pushing and pushing para matapos lahat ito so we can start to feel the effects of those changes we have made,” he said.

Among the structural changes that his government started this year are on fiscal and monetary policies.

“We study the government, we study the economy, and started to come to a few answers, some of it structural we have to do. But now, those structural changes should start to, well they already have but the will even have a greater effect in 2024 than they did in 2023,” he said.

“They are just some of the changes we did to the fiscal, tax structure, some of the changes we did to the ease of doing business., all of these things are just beginning to work now because it is only now that we have changed the structure of the different agencies and equally importantly, that we are beginning to find the best people for each of those positions,” he added.