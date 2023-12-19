DENR to sign agreement with NASA for air quality endeavors

DENR and NASA logos.

MANILA — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources will sign an agreement with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for the agency's endeavors on air quality, secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said Monday.

The new development was among the three agreements disclosed by the agency including capacity building efforts with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) and the Ministry of Environment in Japan.

"We are happy to announce it’s almost signing ready. That is an agreement with NASA. We’ve been hard at work at this agreement and this has to do with air quality in the region. Air quality, as you know, is related to climate, and so we are trying to cover as much as possible both land, water and air in terms of building the capacity in the DENR," Yulo-Loyzaga told reporters.

The agency signed an agreement with the US EPA and a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Environment in Japan as it aims to boost the operations of the country's environmental management bureau.

"With these two, we hope to actually be able to step up in terms of getting our EMB and the related bureaus to actually be able to access new knowledge, new technology, new expertise and probably, this would be very helpful as far as we’re concerned in terms of looking at legislation and seeing whether these actually need to be updated," she said.

Yulo-Loyzaga has yet to give further details about the specific programs about the said agreements.

At least nine investment pledges worth P14-billion pesos have been secured during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 4-day visit to Tokyo, Japan.



Marcos said some of the investment pledges are just extensions of the business contracts signed during his earlier visit to Japan in February.

