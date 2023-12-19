Mom hopes missing beauty queen could return soon

BATANGAS CITY — A policeman tagged in the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon failed to appear at the preliminary investigation into the kidnapping and illegal detention complaints against him on Tuesday.

PMaj. Alan De Castro's lawyer Ferdinand Benitez received the complaints on his client's behalf at the Batangas City Hall of Justice.

“Ngayon lang kami nakatanggap ng complaint, so as of now wala pa kami masyado alam. We will be filing a counter affidavit after,” Benitez said.

De Castro remained in restrictive custody at Camp Vicente Lim in Laguna.

The next hearing is set on January 9 next year.

Meanwhile, the missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate's mother Rose Camilon personally appeared at the preliminary probe.

The elder Camilon said she was still hoping that her daughter, last seen by her relatives two months ago, could come home soon.

“Naasa ako, magulang ako eh. Nanay ako na walang ibang hahangarin para sa mga anak kundi kaligtasan eh. Basta gusto ko bumalik siya. Simula pa lang nang umalis siya ni minsan di ko inisip na di siya makakabalik sa akin,” she said.

She appealed to De Castro to help them locate her daughter.

“Wala naman kami ibang hinihiniling kundi magkaroon ng linaw, malaman namin nasaan ang aming anak talaga. Dalawang buwan na rin, ang hirap,” the elder Camilon said.

“Noon pa lagi ko sinasabi sa kanya, ibalik niya aming anak. Ilabas niya kung nasaan. Nandoon ang galit di mawawala iyon. Dahil yung aming anak wala. Hindi namin alam nasaan. Wala naman ibang sinasabi kundi talagang siya ang may alam.”



Two witnesses, the missing beauty queen's sister Chin-Chin, and the lawyer of the other accused, De Castro’s driver Jeffrey Magpantay, were also present in the probe.