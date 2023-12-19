37 more OFWs repatriated from Israel

The latest batch of OFWs from Israel arrived on Tuesday night, composed of 31 caregivers, and six hotel workers. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News.

DMW scrambling to get plane tickets for remaining workers in the region

MANILA -- The 13th batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel arrived at the NAIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday onboard Philippine Airlines flight PR 731.

This batch is composed of 37 workers -- 31 caregivers, and six hotel workers.

Among them is Laarni Montanez, who has worked in Israel for 18 years. In an interview upon her arrival, she said that while the conflict between the two warring factions in Gaza has been quite common over the years, the current tensions are "far more serious and dangerous."

"Kasi halos taon-taon ay may digmaan, pero yung digmaan sa ngayon ay iba po kasi maraming namatay na mga Israeli din at mga soldiers," she said.

A total of 413 OFWs have returned so far since the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas erupted last October 7, 2023.

During a short press briefing, Department of Migrant Workers Assistant secretary Felicitas Bay said there are still 96 OFWs in Israel who have expressed a desire to be repatriated, but finding flights for them this holiday season is difficult.

"We have the funds to get the tickets but the flight is very difficult to get now. Puno na yung airlines... But we’ll try our best before the end of the year," she said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development is assessing the situation of the Filipino-Palestinians who have taken temporary shelter in universities in Manila. As the Christmas season prompts campus closures, they have been urged to find alternative dwellings.

The DSWD is now actively exploring potential relocation sites for them.

"We are keeping in touch with the universities sa ngayon po there is a concerted effort the LGU, DSWD the university at yung mga NGO na gusto tumulong and I think meron na po mga nag pledge po sa uupahan nila," said Allan Sanchez of the DWSD.

RELATED VIDEO