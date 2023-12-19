27 Vietnamese who were about to be 'sold' sent home: BI

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration said Tuesday that it had rescued and repatriated 27 Vietnamese workers whose traffickers had intended to "sell" them to a Cebu-based company.

The human trafficking victims were accompanied by their Chinese handler, two Filipino drivers, and a Filipino translator, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a release.

They were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 last October 31, the BI said, citing a report.

BI said it has since canceled the working visas of the 27 victims and sent home most of them.

The BI did not provide further details about the company or specify the type of work that the trafficked Vietnamese individuals would be involved in.



Tansingco said that he would not tolerate foreigners using the Philippines as a hub for their illegal activities.



Seven more Vietnamese await their repatriation, according to the BI.