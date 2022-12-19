Cops conduct "Oplan Tokhang" operations in Quezon City on Jan. 29, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine National Police should consider reviving the controversial anti-drug campaign Oplan Tokhang following the "return" of drug syndicates in the country, a senator said Monday.

"Yes, kung pupuwede. But then again, I cannot impose to them. They have their own program. We have to support them," Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa told ANC's "Headstart".

Oplan Tokhang, a police strategy of literally knocking on the doors of suspected criminals, was "effective" in reducing crime, claimed Dela Rosa, a former national police chief who was the first to lead former President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-narcotics crackdown.

"Matagumpay 'yun. Our crime volume went down to almost 50 percent because of Oplan Tokhang," Dela Rosa said. "Kaya tayo nag-wage ng war in order to make our environment safe and we achieved a lot."

(It was successful. We wage war in order to make our environment safe and we achieved a lot. )

Duterte had openly ordered police to shoot dead drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger.

Some 6,200 people died in his anti-drug campaign, according to official figures. But rights groups estimate the true figure was in the tens of thousands.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who succeeded Duterte, has vowed to continue the drug war but with a focus on prevention and rehabilitation.

ICC PROBE

In the interview, Dela Rosa also rejected the petition of an International Criminal Court prosecutor to resume its investigation on the drug war and Davao Death Squad killings in the Philippines.

Supporting ICC's drug war probe will mean disrespecting the local courts, Dela Rosa said. He is one of the personalities included in the charge sheet.

"Ang ating sistema gumaga naman. Bakit tayo magsu-surrender sa kanila? Get out, get out of this country! You are [not] needed here," Dela Rosa.

(Our system is working. Why will we surrender to them?)

Should the ICC continue its investigation, he admitted he feared the outcome because the war tribunal is composed of foreign judges.

"Bitayin ninyo ako before a Philippine court, walang problema sa akin, kung talagang may kasalan ako," Dela Rosa said.

(Execute me before a Philippine court, I have no problem with that, if I'm really guilty.)

In September, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan urged the chamber to "order the resumption of the investigation into the Situation in the Republic of the Philippines."

This, after the Philippine government had argued the ICC lacks jurisdiction to conduct the probe and that the alleged crimes are insufficiently grave to warrant further action by the international court.

But Khan was unconvinced, saying the Philippines failed to substantiate its claim that its justice system "generally functions well" and administrative proceedings "may or can" result in criminal proceedings.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse