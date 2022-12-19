More than 20 Filipino Canadian families lost homes in a fire at an apartment building on East 12th Street in North Vancouver in the early morning of December 13.

North Vancouver School Board Trustee Lailani Tumaneng said almost half of the residents in the 62-unit building are Filipinos.

The affected residents were brought to temporary shelters, some to the Holiday Inn hotel in North Vancouver, and the rest to a UBC dormitory. Many of the victims feel stressed as they lost their homes so close to Christmas.

"Very overwhelming, stressful tsaka siyempre mahirap maghanap ng bahay ngayon kasi mahal," office worker Ann Dungca pointed out.

(It’s difficult to look for a place right now because it’s so expensive.)

When Tumaneng heard about the fire, she immediately posted an appeal on social media for the community to help the affected families.

"Ang pouring ng support, wala akong masabi. Ang bilis kaya kami ata ang pinaka-una dito. Noong 13 ng gabi nandito na 'ko pero before pa that, may nagpunta na ng lunchtime, nagdeliver ng hot food," she shared.

(I’m speechless at the outpouring of support. They quickly replied. We were the first to get here. On the night of the 13th, I was already here, but before me, somebody else came by at lunchtime bringing hot food.)

The Tanada family, who themselves lost a home in a fire when they were still new to Canada, also responded to Tumaneng’s appeal.

"We used to live in that building in 2017 so we really wanted to help the community and we feel how devastating the situation is especially during Christmas time," volunteer Alyssa Tanada said.

Alma Gabriel, another resident at the building, said her employer and co-workers have also been very helpful.

She noted, "marami din tumulong sa aming mga katrabaho pati rin yung manager namin sa trabaho. They allow us to get foods in there and clothings as well and even yung mga co-workers namin, there are times they give us some goods."

(A lot of our co-workers are also helping, even our manager. They allow us to get food and clothing and even our co-workers, there are times they give us some food.)

But the most pressing concern of victims is where they will live.

Those evacuated to a hotel were only allowed to stay for three days and those who have not found new lodgings were moved to the UBC where they can stay until January 16.

Meanwhile, Tumaneng said those who wish to give food and clothing to these families can reach out to her via Facebook. She said furniture may also be needed once the residents find a new place to live.