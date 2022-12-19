This map shows the epicenter of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that rattled Abra and nearby areas on Monday. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Abra province on Monday and shook several nearby areas, the state seismology office said.

The tremor hit around 5:06 p.m. at a depth of 45 kilometers, with its epicenter located 5 kilometers northeast of Boliney town, Phivolcs said in an advisory.

It said the quake could spawn aftershocks and damage.

The tectonic quake was felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity 4 in Banayoyo, Ilocos Sur. Intensity 4 feels like the passing of a heavy truck that may rattle doors and windows, said Phivolcs.

Intensity 3, which can cause hanging objects to swing moderately and some people to feel dizzy, was observed in Baguio City, Benguet.

Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte felt the tremor at Intensity 2, which could cause water in containers to move.

Phivolcs said it also recorded the following instrumental intensities.

Intensity 4 - Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity 3 - Bangued, Abra

Intensity 2 - Baguio City, Benguet; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Santiago City, Isabela

Intensity 1 - Penablanca, Gonzaga, Cagayan; Laoag City, Nueva Era, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Tagudin, Ilocos Sur

In October, a 6.4-magnitude quake struck Abra, barely 3 months after a magnitude 7 temblor hit the landlocked province and shook buildings hundreds of kilometers away in Metro Manila.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO: