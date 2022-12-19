Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Dec. 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An average of up to 35,000 passengers arrived in the country daily this holiday season, the Bureau of Immigration said Monday.

Meanwhile, the daily average outbound passengers have reached up to 29,000, according to BI deputy spokesperson Melvin Mabulac.

He disclosed this as the traveling public, including Sen. Grace Poe, are complaining about the long immigration lines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"As of now, we can record na around 25(000) to 29,000 passenger daily sa ating mga departure at sa arrival naman, umaabot tayo ng daily average ng 30 to 35,000 na dumarating sa ating bansa," Mabulac told ANC's "Rundown".

"Basically, this is talaga holiday season, passenger season 'to. Hindi natin maiwasan na mahaba talaga ang pila," he added.

Airport authorities have assured travelers they are doing what they can to address the congestion in the country's main gateway.

The Manila International Airport Authorities said they recently implemented terminal reassignments for some airlines to accommodate the influx of passengers this holiday season.

Mabulac also said that all immigration counters are manned.

NAIA was recently ranked as the third most stressful airport in Asia and Oceania, based on data collected by travel blog Hawaiian Islands.

During this holiday season, Mabulac recommend getting to the airport earlier than normal.

"To our traveling public, be early at the airport. At the same time, for travel advisory updates, please visit our website," he said.