Churchgoers attend the traditional dawn mass, or Simbang Gabi, at the Baclaran Church in Pasay City on Dec. 16, 2022. This marks the start of the 9-day dawn masses before Christmas observed by the Catholics. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — About half of adult Filipinos say they will be celebrating Christmas this year the same way they did in 2021, a Pulse Asia survey showed Monday.

Fifty-two percent of adults expected Christmas would be the "same as last year" for their family, Pulse Asia said in its "Ulat ng Bayan" survey.

Of this number, 42 percent said their Christmas would be as prosperous as last year, while the other 10 percent said their previous celebration was not prosperous.

Another 43 percent of Filipinos, meanwhile, said that their family's Christmas celebration would be "more prosperous than last year."

"Most Visayans (66%) will have a more prosperous holiday celebration this year while a small majority of Metro Manilans (58%) say their celebration this year will be just as prosperous as what they had last year," Pulse Asia said.

The remaining 6 percent of respondents said that their Christmas celebrations would be poorer than last year.

HOPE 'UNIVERSAL' AMONG FILIPINOS IN 2023

Meanwhile, Pulse Asia also noted that a huge majority of Filipinos said they would face the new year ahead with hope.

"Virtually all Filipino adults (92%) will face the year ahead with hope, a sentiment echoed by 89% to 99% across geographic areas and by 86% to 94% in the various socio-economic classes," the research firm said.

The survey was conducted from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, with a sample of 1,200 adult respondents aged 18 above interviewed in person.

Key issues at the time the survey was held included the country's elevated inflation, the rising prices of sugar and onion, the return of full face-to-face classes in public schools, tropical cyclone Paeng, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s attendance to the ASEAN Summits in Cambodia, and US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the Philippines.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: