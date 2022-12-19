Estomo challenges Zulueta: 'If you have nothing to fear, show yourself'

MANILA — Metro Manila's top cop Major Gen. Jonnel Estomo on Monday challenged former Bureau of Corrections deputy director Ricardo Zulueta to show himself if he has nothing to hide.

Estomo said this on a chance interview with ABS-CBN News after attending the Regional Peace and Order Council meeting in Manila Hotel.

“Nagpa-video siya so parang ano lang yan eh parang sinasabi niya simple lang ang kanyang mensahe sa taumbayan na siya hanggang ngayon eh buhay pa. So yun lang masasabi ko sa video niya wala naman ano sa akin yun eh. Kung talagang wala siyang kinalaman, humarap siya personally. Hindi yung video call video call! Wala ka pa namang kaso eh! Bakit ayaw mong humarap?! Di ba? Yun ang hamon ko sa kanya humarap ka hindi yung video video call na iyan ibig sabihin takot ka harapin ang hustisya. Di ba?” said Estomo.

Estomo said he leaves the case to the Department of Justice but assured that he will do his role once an arrest warrant is issued.



“Nasa DOJ na iyan, paano nila fastrack iyan. Basta ako pag lumabas yang warrant of arrest na iyan yan ang trabaho ko to execute the warrant of arrest," said Estomo.

Zulueta is facing consolidated murder complaints for the Lapid-Villamor killings before DOJ prosecutors.