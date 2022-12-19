MANILA — The District Special Operations Unit of Northern Police District confiscated fake power tools and other counterfeit items being stored in a warehouse in Navotas.

The operation came after a complaint from a power tools company, which informed authorities that machines using their brand were being sold at lower prices in the city.

Operatives then conducted a test-buy to validate the information.

Northern Police District Director Police Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Penoñes said authorities were able to buy a counterfeit drill. Through surveillance they were able to track down the source to a warehouse in San Rafael Village.

With a search warrant, authorities raided that warehouse where they discovered P5.5 million worth of counterfeit power tools and other fake items including medicines, beverage, bags and other luxury items.

Penoñes said the warehouse does not have any business permit or license from the local government.

“Wala itong permit sa business processing and licensing office ng Navotas city. Mayroon tayong verification and we even ask for certification from SEC hindi rin sila naka register sa SEC. Karamihan dito sa akin based from my assessment, mga counterfeit products ito dahil makikita natin maraming signature items signature product na mabibili lang sa mga exclusive malls pero makikita natin na nandito. Ito subject for verification and pag na check natin we will filing cases," said Peñones.

A Chinese national who allegedly owns the warehouse was also arrested. Through an interpreter, he said he has no idea the items entrusted to him were fake.

But Peñones was not convinced with this alibi.

"Siguro titignan natin based sa imbestigasyon, 'di ganun lumalabas. Based sa evidence hindi naman ganun. So kagandahan initially alam niya product nila counterfeit," he said.

Marlon Farre, Makita Philippines’ representative, said he was glad that authorities discovered the source of the fake power tools.

He was even surprised that the warehouse has a welding machine, a product that Makita has yet to manufacture.

He warned the public of the risk of counterfeit tools.

“Possible sunog at magkaroon injury. Sa mga tumatangkilik ng power tools pakitignan na lang po kung legit po ba," Farre added.

The suspect is facing charges of Violation of Section 168 (Unfair Competition) of Republic Act No. 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.