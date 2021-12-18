Typhoon Odette continued to move away from the the Philippines late Saturday although the Kalayaan Islands remained under storm signal number 2 as of posting, according to the weather bureau.

In its latest update at 11 p.m., PAGASA said Odette was last sighted 180 kilometers northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

It had maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 230 kph, and moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

Odette still had strong winds of up to 400 km from the center.

PAGASA said the seaboard of Kalayaan Islands should expect very rough seas in the next 24 hours making the area dangerous for all types of sea vessels.

Mariners were advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside.

Odette was also seen to affect the prevailing northeast monsoon, which was why a Gale Warning remained in effect for several coastal waters not under any wind signal, specifically the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Odette was projected to move northwestward on Sunday, then northward to north northeastward on Monday over the sea areas east of central Vietnam and Hainan Island.