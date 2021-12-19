Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the Philippines on December 19, 2021. Screengrab from PTV livestream

MANILA — The Philippines on Sunday received over a million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, raising its jab supply as it continued to ramp up inoculations.

The 1,062,100 doses of Moderna vaccines, which arrived Sunday afternoon through a Singapore Airlines flight, were donated to the country by Germany via vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

The jabs arrived a day before the second round of government's mass vaccination drive is scheduled to start in the Mimaropa and Bicol regions, and Visayas and Mindanao.

The “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” campaign was postponed in those areas due to Typhoon Odette, the strongest storm to enter the Philippines this year.

The government aims to vaccinate around 7 million people during the second round of the national vaccine drive.

Overall, the government plans to inoculate about 77.1 million Filipinos to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

As of Dec. 16, more than 43 million individuals are considered fully vaccinated against the respiratory illness.