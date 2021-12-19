Sidewalk stalls set up during the Christmas season sell various goods along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on December 13, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 203 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 2,837,577.

The Department of Health also reported 395 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,777,109.

This means that the country has a total of 9,729 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday, which is the lowest since May 22, 2020.

Sixty four new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 50,739.

The 0.8 percent positivity rate is the lowest since data became available in April 2020.

The DOH noted that because of Typhoon Odette, 41 labs were not able to submit data while 4 labs suspended operations.

ABS-CBN News’ vaccine tracker says that as of Dec. 16, the government has achieved 55.8 percent of its targeted 77.1 million people, more than 8 months since its vaccine rollout.

A health expert has warned that areas devastated by typhoon Odette may see a surge in COVID cases.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 274 million people and caused over 5.3 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 50 million infections and over 806,000 deaths.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

