Structures and trees lie in ruin in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette on December 18, 2021 in Barangay Matapay, Hilongos town in Leyte. Photo courtesy of Leah Payud, Oxfam

MANILA - Senator Manny Pacquiao on Sunday appealed to his friends and supporters worldwide to extend help to victims of typhoon Odette.

Any help he said, can be coursed through the Manny Pacquiao Foundation.

"Kasi ang daming nasalanta eh, kumbaga, nangangailangan ng tulong. Kumbaga eh, maraming magugutom at talagang nahihirapan ngayon sa buhay. Kaya kailangan nila tayo," Pacquiao, in a virtual interview told journalists.

(There were a lot of victims who need help. There are a lot who are hungry and are suffering. They need us now.)

"Nananawagan ako sa lahat ng mga may kaya, yung may mga kaya, maglabas tayo, mag-ambag tayo ng tulong sa ating mga kababayan. Huwag tayong manghinayang sa perang magagastos natin. Maibabalik din iyan. Ibabalik din ng Panginoon yan. Importante eh makatulong tayo,” he stressed.

(I urge those who can help to extend their help, let us give to our countrymen. Let us not worry about the money we will spend. That will return. God will return that to you. What's important is that we are able to help.)

The needed help can be extended in many forms and even those who don't have enough resources can give assistance by volunteering - either to repack food items or help in delivering relief goods to the needy, the senator said.

Those who would like to volunteer to help he said, can just go straight to their headquarters either in Makati City or General Santos City.

Pacquiao has virtually met with his team who delivered the initial 10 tons of relief goods to Cebu's typhoon victims.

Vice President Leni Robredo’s donation of boxes of water to Pacquiao's headquarters in Makati City were also delivered.

An additional 20 tons of food items will also be delivered to Cebu City, Sunday, according to the senator's team.

Aside from food, they also reported the Cebuanos’ urgent need for water, and generators for their local government to be able to function again.

He also mentioned Cagayan de Oro and Bohol as among the areas that should be prioritized by his team and supplies he said, must also include medicines and milk for babies.

Pacquiao has promised to bring generators in Cebu, and other typhoon-ravaged areas, as he instructed his team to ensure that food bags and other assistance to be given to typhoon victims will not carry his name.

"Magpapadala rin tayo ng mga generator doon para sa kanila, para mag-operate yung city hall nila, o munisipyo nila. Para yung tao maka-charge ng phone, maka-communicate, may communication tayo, para ma-update tayo sa mga nangyayari doon,” Pacquiao said.

(We will also send generators so their city hall can operate, so the people can charge their phones and communicate with their families, so we can get updates from them.)

"Sabi ko, yung mga relief goods na ipapadala natin sa kanila, walang pangalan. Pag-epal yung lagyan ng pangalan (ang relief bags),” he added.

(I told them not to put names in the relief goods. It's too much if you put names in the bags.)

Pacquiao said he will just send relief items to typhoon-affected areas and will just personally visit the victims once the situation has already subsided.

"Pag ma-okay na yung lugar, pwede nang makapag-land yung mga eroplano, eh saka tayo bibisita sa kanila at magdadala tayo ng karagdagang suporta at tulong para sa kanila,” Pacquiao assured the public.

(I will visit once the situation is better, when planes can land, and we will bring additional goods for them.)

"Sa ngayon kasi mina-maximize muna natin ang collection natin, effort natin para makatulong tayo sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

(For now, we are maximizing our collection for our countrymen.)

RELATED VIDEO