The aftermath of Typhoon Odette in Silago, Southern Leyte on December 18, 2021 after the typhoon wreaked havoc in parts of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of Alfie Cruz Almine



MANILA - The national government will raise an initial amount of P2 billion to help areas hit by Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai), President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday as he admitted that expenses to address the COVID-19 pandemic this year have depleted the state’s coffers, .

“Ang amo plano ani, kuhaon namo sa mga opisina, ginagmay lang. Maluoy ang Ginoo, I might more or less, tan-aw nako naa ko’y ma-raise nga immediate P2 billion,” Duterte said in Maasin City, Leyte where he presided over a situation briefing on the effects of Odette in the province.

(Our plan is to source the fund from different offices in small amounts. With God’s mercy, I might more or less, in my view, immediately raise P2 billion).

“Among tan-won ugma og madali ba namo. Pero mao na’y aking ikasaad ninyo. Bilyon hinuon pud, pero it’s not enough actually. Sa devastation, sa usa ka lugar lang na. Og imo gyung tabangan tanan and you make reparations for the damage, medyo kuwang na. But with that amount, bahin-bahinon ninyo,” he added.

(We’ll see tomorrow if we can release that immediately. But that is what I am promising you. It’s in billions, but it’s not enough actually. During devastations, that might only be enough for one place. If you really want to help all affected areas and you make reparations for the damage, that might not be enough. But you can all share that amount.)

According to Duterte, the government’s funds have been used up because of expenses to combat the pandemic.

Odette, the country’s strongest storm this year, swept parts of Mindanao, the Visayas region, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, from Thursday until Saturday.

More than 700,000 people were affected, of whom nearly 500,000 were displaced, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Initial tally showed that more than 3,700 houses were either partially or totally destroyed, and dozens have reportedly died.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

COURTESY OF RTVM/PTV