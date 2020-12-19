Vicky nearing central Palawan; landfall over Puerto Princesa possible

PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATED) — Tropical Depression Vicky is expected to make landfall Saturday night over the central portion of Palawan, possibly in the vicinity of Puerto Princesa City or Roxas, the state weather bureau said.

In its 8 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the weather disturbance’s center was spotted 70 kilometers east-southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan as of 7 p.m. It did not give an estimated time when the storm would possibly hit land.

Vicky currently packs 45 kilometers per hour near the center with gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

Storm signal No. 1 was still hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

LUZON

Northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Espanola)

Calamian

Cuyo

Cagayancillo

Kalayaan Islands

The track of Tropical Depression Vicky as of 8 p.m., according to PAGASA.

"Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks," the weather agency warned.

It added that nearby areas might also experience flooding, even with the absence of rainfall, because of surface runoff or river channels' swelling.

PAGASA said the effects of the northeast monsoon, and Vicky would bring "rough to very rough" seas of 2.5 meters to 4 meters over these areas in the next 24 hours.

entire seaboards of Northern Luzon

the seaboard of Aurora

the eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands

the seaboard of Camarines Norte

the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur

the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes

the eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands

the eastern seaboard of Sorsogon

the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar

the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island

the eastern seaboard of Dinagat Islands

the eastern seaboard of Surigao del Norte

the seaboard of Surigao del Sur, and the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental.

Moderate to rough seas of 2 to 4 meters, on the other hand, will be experienced over the coastal waters of areas under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1:

the seaboards of Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, and Misamis Occidental

the remaining seaboards of Luzon, Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Zamboanga del Norte.

Until Saturday night, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over the areas of Bicol Region, Isabela, Aurora, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Marinduque, and Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, will be experienced over Metro Manila, Visayas, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Cordillera Administrative Region, according to PAGASA.

The weather disturbance is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Sunday afternoon.

