‘Vicky’ maintains strength as it heads to Palawan for landfall

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATE) — Tropical Depression Vicky maintained its strength on Saturday morning while moving towards the northern-central portion of Palawan, the state weather bureau said.

In its 2 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the disturbance was spotted 185 kilometers east-southeast of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan as of 1 p.m., moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour.

The country’s 22nd storm, which currently packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with gusts of up to 55 kph, is forecast to move west-northwest over Sulu Sea and make a landfall in the northern or central portion of Palawan on Saturday night, PAGASA added.

"Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks," the weather agency warned.

It added that nearby areas might also experience flooding, even with the absence of rainfall, because of surface runoff or river channels' swelling.

"Vicky," PAGASA said, is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Sunday morning or evening.

Track of Tropical Depression Vicky as of 2 p.m., Saturday. Photo courtesy of PAGASA

ROUGH SEAS

The weather agency warned that the following areas would experience rough to very rough seas of 2.5 meters to 4.5 meters in the next 24 hours due to the combined effects of "Vicky" and the northeast monsoon.

entire seaboards of Northern Luzon

seaboard of Aurora

eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands

seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur

northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes

eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands

eastern seaboard of Sorsogon

northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar

eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island

eastern seaboard of Dinagat Islands

eastern seaboard of Surigao del Norte

seaboard of Surigao del Sur

eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental.

"Sea travel is risky over these waters especially for small sea vessels," said PAGASA.

Moderate to rough seas of 2 to 4 meters, meanwhile, will be experienced in coasts in provinces under tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 and other areas.

Agusan del Norte

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

remaining seaboards of Luzon, Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Zamboanga del Norte

Storm signal No. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

LUZON

Northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Espanola)

Calamian

Cuyo

Cagayancillo

Kalayaan Islands

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced on Saturday over Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Isabela, Aurora, Marinduque, and the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

The areas of Metro Manila, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Visayas, meanwhile, will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, according to the weather bureau.

"Vicky" is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing the Philippine archipelago and is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

