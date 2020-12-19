PH COVID-19 cases back below 2,000, total tops 458,000

Catholics celebrate anticipated Simbang Gabi at Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on December 15, 2020. Authorities have shortened curfew hours in Metro Manila despite the continuing virus threat to make way for Simbang Gabi. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A day after reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus infections in over a month, the Philippines again recorded a tally of under 2,000 cases Saturday, with 1,491 additional COVID-19 cases.

This raised the country’s tally to 458,044, as health officials and experts anticipated a surge in infections over holiday merriment.

Before Friday, when 2,122 new infections were recorded, the country had logged less than 2,000 cases for 18 days straight, and less than 1,500 6 days running.

Saturday’s new cases do not include data from 7 accredited laboratories that failed to submit results to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Friday, the Department of Health (DOH) noted.

Quezon City led areas with new cases after recording 129 new infections, followed by Rizal with 102, Benguet with 81, Davao City with 75, and Laguna with 54.

This is the 3rd straight day that Quezon City, Metro Manila's largest jurisdiction, topped areas with new infections.

Meanwhile, there were 436 new recoveries, pushing the total number of recovered patients to 421,086.The total recoveries account for 91.9 percent of the total recorded cases.

The health department also recorded 36 new coronavirus-related fatalities. The death toll stood at 8,911.

A total of 28,047 or 6.1 percent of the total number of cases are considered active infections. The DOH said 92.3 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms, while 4.9 percent are critically ill.

Of the 26,123 people who were tested as of Friday noon, 1,187 or 4.5 percent were confirmed positive for the disease, data showed.

More details to follow.

